The Democrats Blame Trump or Putin for Any Issue Imaginable

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a US drone crashing into the Black Sea, and Donald Trump attacking... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International

Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Apartheid in Israel, Ten Weeks of Protests in Israel, and the Global SouthNebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Comparing Georgia to Ukraine, Color Revolutions, and the Censorship Industrial ComplexIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jeff Halper about the protests in Israel, Palestine resists the Israeli apartheid movement, and Western democracies. Jeff talked about the weeks of protests in Israel and the issues protesters have with the Israeli government. Jeff discussed the importance of the Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the global alliances without America.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Nebojsa Malic about the nature of NGOs, political prostitution, riots in Georgia, and election fraud in other countries. Nebojsa explained how NGOs helped foster protests in Georgia and Georgia pressured to assist Ukraine. Nebojsa spoke about the Ukrainian government in support of the demonstrations in Georgia and NGOs used to censor Americans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

