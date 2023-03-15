https://sputniknews.com/20230315/taking-partnership-to-the-next-level-metallica-acquire-vinyl-records-plant-1108418925.html
'Taking Partnership to the Next Level': Metallica Acquire Vinyl Records Plant
'Taking Partnership to the Next Level': Metallica Acquire Vinyl Records Plant
The acquisition of the records pressing plant by the band comes as sales of vinyl albums in the US surpass the sales of CDs for the first time in a few decades.
2023-03-15T14:57+0000
2023-03-15T14:57+0000
2023-03-15T14:57+0000
viral
metallica
vinyl
plant
acquisition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15872/39/158723980_0:0:2979:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_364b4b5e420448c92637e5422943f6d7.jpg
Heavy metal band Metallica has moved to buy their own vinyl record manufacturing plant amid the growing demand for this particular type of recording medium.The legendary band has acquired a majority interest in Furnace Record Pressing, one of the largest vinyl pressing companies in the United States – a company that has already produced over five million vinyl records for Metallica since 2014, as one US magazine pointed out.This development comes as sales of vinyl records have been on the rise for over a decade, with revenues from these sales reaching $1.2 billion in 2022, according to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).The report even suggests that vinyl sales in the US last year surpassed the sales of CDs for the first time since 1987, with 41 million vinyl albums and 33 million CDs being sold, respectively.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15872/39/158723980_134:0:2801:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_936762d4a7b4491efc2ae5dbbe7309f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
metallica, vinyl records sales
metallica, vinyl records sales
'Taking Partnership to the Next Level': Metallica Acquire Vinyl Records Plant
The acquisition of the records pressing plant by the band comes as sales of vinyl albums in the US surpass the sales of CDs for the first time in a few decades.
Heavy metal band Metallica has moved to buy their own vinyl record manufacturing plant amid the growing demand for this particular type of recording medium.
The legendary band has acquired a majority interest in Furnace Record Pressing, one of the largest vinyl pressing companies in the United States – a company that has already produced over five million vinyl records for Metallica since 2014, as one US magazine pointed out.
"We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with Furnace — and Eric, Ali and Mark specifically — to the next level," Lars Ulrich, Metallica's co-founder, said as quoted by media, referring to Furnace’s founder and CEO Eric Astor, COO Ali Miller and VP of Manufacturing Operations Mark Reiter.
This development comes as sales of vinyl records have been on the rise for over a decade, with revenues from these sales reaching $1.2 billion in 2022, according to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
The report even suggests that vinyl sales in the US last year surpassed the sales of CDs for the first time since 1987, with 41 million vinyl albums and 33 million CDs being sold, respectively.