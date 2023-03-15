https://sputniknews.com/20230315/taking-partnership-to-the-next-level-metallica-acquire-vinyl-records-plant-1108418925.html

'Taking Partnership to the Next Level': Metallica Acquire Vinyl Records Plant

'Taking Partnership to the Next Level': Metallica Acquire Vinyl Records Plant

The acquisition of the records pressing plant by the band comes as sales of vinyl albums in the US surpass the sales of CDs for the first time in a few decades.

2023-03-15T14:57+0000

2023-03-15T14:57+0000

2023-03-15T14:57+0000

viral

metallica

vinyl

plant

acquisition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15872/39/158723980_0:0:2979:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_364b4b5e420448c92637e5422943f6d7.jpg

Heavy metal band Metallica has moved to buy their own vinyl record manufacturing plant amid the growing demand for this particular type of recording medium.The legendary band has acquired a majority interest in Furnace Record Pressing, one of the largest vinyl pressing companies in the United States – a company that has already produced over five million vinyl records for Metallica since 2014, as one US magazine pointed out.This development comes as sales of vinyl records have been on the rise for over a decade, with revenues from these sales reaching $1.2 billion in 2022, according to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).The report even suggests that vinyl sales in the US last year surpassed the sales of CDs for the first time since 1987, with 41 million vinyl albums and 33 million CDs being sold, respectively.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

metallica, vinyl records sales