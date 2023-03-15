https://sputniknews.com/20230315/russia-will-attempt-to-retrieve-us-drone-remains-from-black-sea-security-council-1108420331.html
Russia Will Attempt to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea: Security Council
Russia is going to attempt to recover the wreckage of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.He did admit that it is unclear whether this recovery effort will succeed, but insisted that it still must be done.
13:38 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 15.03.2023)
Being updated
Russia is going to attempt to recover the wreckage of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.
He did admit that it is unclear whether this recovery effort will succeed, but insisted that it still must be done.