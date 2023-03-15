International
Russia Will Attempt to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea: Security Council
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/russia-will-attempt-to-retrieve-us-drone-remains-from-black-sea-security-council-1108420331.html
Russia Will Attempt to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea: Security Council
Russia Will Attempt to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea: Security Council
Russia is going to attempt to recover the wreckage of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday, said Russian Security Council... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-15T13:38+0000
2023-03-15T13:49+0000
russia
russia
drone
black sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1108420331.jpg?1678888164
Russia is going to attempt to recover the wreckage of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.He did admit that it is unclear whether this recovery effort will succeed, but insisted that it still must be done.
russia
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, drone, black sea
russia, drone, black sea

Russia Will Attempt to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea: Security Council

13:38 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 15.03.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia is going to attempt to recover the wreckage of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.
He did admit that it is unclear whether this recovery effort will succeed, but insisted that it still must be done.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала