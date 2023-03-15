https://sputniknews.com/20230315/russia-will-attempt-to-retrieve-us-drone-remains-from-black-sea-security-council-1108420331.html

Russia Will Attempt to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea: Security Council

Russia is going to attempt to recover the wreckage of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday, said Russian Security Council... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International

Russia is going to attempt to recover the wreckage of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.He did admit that it is unclear whether this recovery effort will succeed, but insisted that it still must be done.

