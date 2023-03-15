International
According to Kremlin press service, the economic and humanitarian cooperation is on the agenda.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad are holding talks on Wednesday, March 15. Apart from economic cooperation, the leaders are expected to focus on the peace process in Syria.Exactly 12 years ago on March 15, 2011, a bloody civil war fueled by the West erupted in Syria. Western governments sought to topple Syria's legtimate president, Bashar al-Assad and replace him with a jihadist proxy. Foreign assistance to anti-Assad forces both widened and extended the conflict. Russia stepped in pursuant to international law and assisted Damascus in fighting off the extremists.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
President Putin, Syria's Assad Hold Talks in Moscow

14:10 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 15.03.2023)
According to the Kremlin press service, the economic and humanitarian cooperation between both countries will be on the agenda.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad are holding talks on Wednesday, March 15. Apart from economic cooperation, the leaders are expected to focus on the peace process in Syria.
Exactly 12 years ago on March 15, 2011, a bloody civil war fueled by the West erupted in Syria. Western governments sought to topple Syria's legtimate president, Bashar al-Assad and replace him with a jihadist proxy. Foreign assistance to anti-Assad forces both widened and extended the conflict. Russia stepped in pursuant to international law and assisted Damascus in fighting off the extremists.
