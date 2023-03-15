International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/playing-at-war-french-army-mocked-online-for-great-nonsense-of-orion-23-drills-1108433674.html
'Playing at War': French Army Mocked Online for 'Great Nonsense' of Orion-23 Drills
'Playing at War': French Army Mocked Online for 'Great Nonsense' of Orion-23 Drills
For weeks, France has been holding their largest ever Orion 2023 war games with allied forces. Some 7,000 troops are involved on air, land, and sea, and the... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-15T17:50+0000
2023-03-15T17:50+0000
viral
france
war games
urban warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108433806_0:286:1138:926_1920x0_80_0_0_18cb82777cabac7ed740153661e302b0.png
The war games scenario is a thinly veiled parallel to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine: a hostile power called "Mercure" has invaded a French ally named "Arnland," and the French and allied troops must establish a bridgehead in Arnland and push out Mercure's forces.One aspect of the drills involved urban combat exercises, held in Cahors, a city on the Lot River in southern France. The drills saw several hundred French and British troops practice fighting in narrow urban streets, including fighting house-to-house, and coordinating the evacuation of wounded.However, the drills went on as residents went on about their regular daily business around town. Video shows the troops laying down machine-gun fire at their imagined enemy using blank rounds as residents move around them carrying groceries and other goods, almost as if the two groups of people did not exist in the same space."We played war games to please the executive," another mused.Pierre-Jean Jouve, a parliamentary collaborator for National Rally, dismissed the exercise as "making likes" on Instagram and seeking to ease acceptance of the controversial five-year military programming law. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a €400 billion budget to overhaul the French Armed Forces.Carène Tardy, departmental councilor of Ain in eastern France, mused about how the authorities had refused to respond to rising crime in Cahors and "prefers to devote itself to a simulation of war" instead.The drills are just the first phase of the Orion 2023 war games. A second phase is scheduled for mid-April in Champagne. The total cost is estimated at €35 million.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108433806_0:146:1138:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbf769ac449ffd9a37dd55e8ddde976.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, war games, urban warfare
france, war games, urban warfare

'Playing at War': French Army Mocked Online for 'Great Nonsense' of Orion-23 Drills

17:50 GMT 15.03.2023
© Sputnik ScreenshotFrench and British forces practice urban warfare in the French town of Cahors as part of the Orion 2023 drills.
French and British forces practice urban warfare in the French town of Cahors as part of the Orion 2023 drills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2023
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
For weeks, France has been holding their largest ever Orion 2023 war games with allied forces. Some 7,000 troops are involved on air, land, and sea, and the drills come amid NATO anxieties about their ability to support Ukraine as a proxy force against Russia in the longer term.
The war games scenario is a thinly veiled parallel to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine: a hostile power called "Mercure" has invaded a French ally named "Arnland," and the French and allied troops must establish a bridgehead in Arnland and push out Mercure's forces.
One aspect of the drills involved urban combat exercises, held in Cahors, a city on the Lot River in southern France. The drills saw several hundred French and British troops practice fighting in narrow urban streets, including fighting house-to-house, and coordinating the evacuation of wounded.
However, the drills went on as residents went on about their regular daily business around town. Video shows the troops laying down machine-gun fire at their imagined enemy using blank rounds as residents move around them carrying groceries and other goods, almost as if the two groups of people did not exist in the same space.

One participant in the games who spoke with French media described it as a "publicity stunt" that sometimes bordered on being "great nonsense."

"We played war games to please the executive," another mused.
Pierre-Jean Jouve, a parliamentary collaborator for National Rally, dismissed the exercise as "making likes" on Instagram and seeking to ease acceptance of the controversial five-year military programming law. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a €400 billion budget to overhaul the French Armed Forces.
Carène Tardy, departmental councilor of Ain in eastern France, mused about how the authorities had refused to respond to rising crime in Cahors and "prefers to devote itself to a simulation of war" instead.
The drills are just the first phase of the Orion 2023 war games. A second phase is scheduled for mid-April in Champagne. The total cost is estimated at €35 million.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала