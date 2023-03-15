https://sputniknews.com/20230315/nuclear-submarines-in-australia-would-push-apac-towards-new-spiral-of-militarization-1108412960.html

Nuclear Submarines in Australia Would Push APAC Towards New Spiral of Militarization

The establishment of the AUKUS military bloc will lead to increased tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan's support for Australia's decision to purchase nuclear-powered submarines would hit its relations with China. AUKUS could create many problems for Australia.

The leaders of the AUKUS alliance - the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom - unveiled details of a three-phase plan to provide Australia with conventional nuclear submarines on Monday after a meeting in San Diego, US.Specifically, the plan involves the deployment of four American and one British submarine to Australia by 2027 as a first step, as well as the creation of the necessary infrastructure and training of Australian personnel. Subsequently, Australia will receive several additional submarines from the bloc's partners. The ultimate goal of AUKUS is to jointly develop and build a new type of nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarine, including in Australia. Joseph Biden, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak said in a joint statement that the deal “expands our individual and collective undersea presence in the Indo-Pacific, and contributes to global security and stability.”The transfer of submarines to Australia poses a serious threat to China's security, Chen Hong, president of the Chinese Association of Australian Studies at East China Normal University, told Sputnik:According to the expert, AUKUS plays the same role of deterring China, at the military level. Australia will be equipped with American nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarines capable of carrying long-range cruise missiles. The weapons are designed to exert pressure and undoubtedly pose a serious threat to China's security, Chen Hong said.Japan was one of the first allies and partner members of AUKUS to support Australia's decision to purchase nuclear submarines. In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said as much in a telephone conversation with Anthony Albanese following the trilateral summit in San Diego. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida echoed almost verbatim the sentiments previously expressed by AUKUS members regarding the agreement. He said that Japan supports the steps taken by AUKUS as they contribute to regional peace and stability amid an increasingly challenging security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.Valery Kistanov, the head of the Center for Japanese Studies at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik that he expects AUKUS' actions to have exactly the opposite consequences for the region:According to Valery Kistanov, Japan is trying to involve both NATO and AUKUS in its military strategy. Japan has unconditionally supported the formal creation of AUKUS and now the decision to station nuclear submarines in Australia. Because of its geopolitical position, Australia is a very important anchor point for deterring a growing China in the APAC region, he said.Japan was quick to support the delivery of US and British nuclear submarines to Australia even though it was once interested in military-technical cooperation with Canberra. Japan’s desire to please the US outweighs its own interests, said expert Valery Kistanov.The AUKUS project is valued at approximately 368 billion Australian dollars, or 0.15 percent of Australia's GDP. At the trilateral meeting in San Diego, Australia's Prime Minister thanked the United States for sharing its nuclear engine technology for the first time in 65 years. Anthony Albanese also said the agreement “represents the biggest single investment in Australia's defense capability in all of our history.”According to expert Chen Hong, the project has too many drawbacks for Australia to benefit from it.The joint statement by the US, Britain and Australia shows that the three countries are going further and further down a misguided and dangerous path, pursuing their own geopolitical interests and completely ignoring the concerns of the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday.The US-UK-Australia nuclear submarine cooperation deal involves the transfer of large quantities of highly enriched weapons-grade uranium from nuclear-weapon states to a non-nuclear-weapon state. This poses a serious risk of nuclear proliferation and violates the goals of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Claims by the three countries that they adhere to the highest standards of nuclear non-proliferation are utter hypocrisy, the Chinese official said.

