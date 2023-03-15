https://sputniknews.com/20230315/nato-game-us-may-directly-meddle-in-ukrainian-conflict-seymour-hersh-warns---1108410661.html

NATO Game? US May Directly Meddle in Ukrainian Conflict, Seymour Hersh Warns

The US, along with its allies, continues sending its military aid to Kiev, which Russia cautions will almost certain add to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict.

The US may directly meddle in the Ukrainian conflict in the event of visible signs of Kiev’s defeat amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has argued.Speaking at a US NGO event, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter quoted unnamed sources as saying that there will be a NATO “game” against Russia that the US may support.In this regard, the journalist hinted that Washington should learn lessons from the defeat of the Nazis during the Battle of Stalingrad in World War II.Hersh earlier released a bombshell report on September 2022’s Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline explosions, naming US authorities as the mastermind behind the pipelines' destruction, something the White House vehemently rejects.The US and its allies have ramped up their hefty military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such an aid contributes to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict, slamming Washington as a side to this standoff.

