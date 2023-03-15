https://sputniknews.com/20230315/nasa-unveils-spacesuit-for-moon-landing-mission-1108444653.html

NASA Unveils Spacesuit for Moon Landing Mission

NASA and US company Axiom Space showcased on Wednesday a spacesuit that astronauts will wear during the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

The spacesuit developed by Axiom Space for the Artemis III mission was demonstrated during an event, hosted by the company, at Space Center Houston in Texas. NASA noted in the release that its experts defined the technical and safety standards by which the spacesuits will be built, and Axiom Space agreed to meet these requirements. Axiom Space will test the suit in a spacelike environment prior to the mission. Artemis III will land astronauts, including the first woman, on the Moon to advance long-term lunar exploration and scientific discovery and inspire the Artemis Generation, NASA said. NASA is planning for "regularly recurring" ongoing manned missions to the Moon after its first Artemis Program landing, which is scheduled for no earlier than 2025.

