Moscow Says Disappointed by Decision of France, Germany, UK to Terminate INSTEX

Moscow is disappointed by the decision of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to terminate the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) with Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Last week, the German Foreign Ministry said that countries participating in the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) have decided to terminate it. This decision of the European countries shows their inability to fight for the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The reasons for the decision of France, Germany and the UK to terminate INSTEX can only be speculated about, but the way that European countries are trying to shift blame on Iran for the mechanism's low effectiveness is ridiculous, the spokeswoman concluded.

