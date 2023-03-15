International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Blare Nationwide Across Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Blare Nationwide Across Ukraine

08:33 GMT 15.03.2023
Being updated
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
In October 2022, Russian military began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. There have been strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
On 9 March, Russia's armed forces delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region, including the use of hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
09:11 GMT 15.03.2023
Ukraine Soon to Receive Mig-29 Fighter Jets from 'Several Countries' At Once, Warsaw Says
08:51 GMT 15.03.2023
Russia's Upper House OKs Amendments on Punishment for Discrediting Volunteers in Ukraine
Russia's upper house approved on Wednesday the tightening of criminal responsibility for spreading fake news about participants of the special operation in Ukraine, including volunteers.
Currently, the maximum punishment for discrediting special operation participants is up to five years in prison. The amendments not only introduce liability for discrediting volunteers, but also raise the threshold for punishment to seven years in prison for such acts.
06:55 GMT 15.03.2023
Сheap Kamikaze Drones Capable of Hitting Enemy Equipment With Cumulative Projectiles
