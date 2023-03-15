LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Blare Nationwide Across Ukraine

Russia's Upper House OKs Amendments on Punishment for Discrediting Volunteers in Ukraine

Russia's upper house approved on Wednesday the tightening of criminal responsibility for spreading fake news about participants of the special operation in Ukraine, including volunteers.

Currently, the maximum punishment for discrediting special operation participants is up to five years in prison. The amendments not only introduce liability for discrediting volunteers, but also raise the threshold for punishment to seven years in prison for such acts.