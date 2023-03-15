https://sputniknews.com/20230315/kremlin-syrias-assad-to-hold-in-person-talks-with-president-putin-1108418760.html

Kremlin: Syria's Assad to Hold In-Person Talks With President Putin

Kremlin: Syria's Assad to Hold In-Person Talks With President Putin

Non-presidential Russia-Syria talks are scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon, while President Vladimir Putin due to speak with his counterpart Bashar... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-15T13:15+0000

2023-03-15T13:15+0000

2023-03-15T13:15+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

bashar al-assad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107825162_0:0:2743:1543_1920x0_80_0_0_67d68f79efb1be2e1b65b18b6f8241f7.jpg

He added that the Russian president has several other events and meetings scheduled for today.The Syrian president arrived in Moscow on a working visit and laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday morning.According to the Kremlin, the sides will discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-assad talks