Kremlin: Syria's Assad to Hold In-Person Talks With President Putin

Russia Will Attempt to Retrieve US Drone Remains From Black Sea: Security Council
He added that the Russian president has several other events and meetings scheduled for today.The Syrian president arrived in Moscow on a working visit and laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday morning.According to the Kremlin, the sides will discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria.
13:15 GMT 15.03.2023
Non-presidential Russia-Syria talks are scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon, while President Vladimir Putin due to speak with his counterpart Bashar al-Assad later during a "working breakfast," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The international part of the president's working day will begin in the Kremlin in the afternoon, involving a state visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. We expect the start of the Russia-Syria talks in delegations sometime after 3 p.m., and then the two presidents will have a working breakfast, even though it is the second half of the day, but according to protocol it is called a 'working breakfast'. The two presidents will talk face to face," Peskov told journalists.

He added that the Russian president has several other events and meetings scheduled for today.
The Syrian president arrived in Moscow on a working visit and laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday morning.
According to the Kremlin, the sides will discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria.
