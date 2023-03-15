https://sputniknews.com/20230315/indonesia-using-quiet-diplomacy-in-talks-with-myanmars-political-forces---president-1108435737.html

Indonesia Using 'Quiet Diplomacy' in Talks With Myanmar's Political Forces - President

Indonesia Using 'Quiet Diplomacy' in Talks With Myanmar's Political Forces - President

Indonesia is holding confidential talks with various parties in Myanmar in hopes of helping resolve the crisis in the fellow ASEAN member country, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday, noting that such efforts would take time.

2023-03-15T19:41+0000

2023-03-15T19:41+0000

2023-03-15T19:40+0000

asia

myanmar

indonesia

diplomacy

military coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093565_0:189:2968:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_74d506b08292c90380f0bf39c66d3278.jpg

"We have been working on this. It is just that a lot of the work is behind the scenes, but there is some work that is going on," Widodo told The Straits Times. Engaged in what many have labeled "quiet diplomacy," Indonesia's leader believes that this approach helps to resolve pressing issues more efficiently, as solutions are being negotiated without the pressure of publicity. Widodo pledged that Indonesia, as this year's ASEAN chair, would do its best to improve the situation in Myanmar, prioritizing the peace plan to which Myanmar has agreed, as cited in the report. He also noted that ASEAN would strive to remain a peaceful and neutral region, especially at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions between superpowers. Following the 2021 power seizure, ASEAN banned Myanmar's military authorities from its summits to force them to abide by the peace plan known as the Five-Point Consensus.

https://sputniknews.com/20221230/myanmars-ousted-leader-aung-san-suu-kyi-sentenced-to-another-7-years-in-prison-reports-say-1105918729.html

myanmar

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indonesia, myanmar, political forces, joko widodo, asean