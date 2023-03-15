https://sputniknews.com/20230315/iea-upgrades-russias-2023-output-decline-forecast-to-740000-bpd-from-11mln-bpd-iae--reports-1108411283.html

IEA Upgrades Russia's 2023 Output Decline Forecast to 740,000 Bpd From 1.1Mln Bpd, IAE Reports

IEA Upgrades Russia's 2023 Output Decline Forecast to 740,000 Bpd From 1.1Mln Bpd, IAE Reports

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its fresh report on Wednesday that it was surprised by the steady production of crude oil and condensates in Russia, and improved its forecast for 2023, expecting a decrease of only 740,000 barrels per day instead of the previously predicted 1.1 million barrels per day.

Russia's crude oil production rose by 130,000 barrels per day in February, the report said. OPEC+ countries that have obligations under the agreement on limiting oil production increased output by 160,000 barrels per day in February, reducing the gap from the quotas to 1.7 million barrels per day from 1.9 million barrels per day, IAE added. Crude oil production in all 23 OPEC+ countries increased by 180,000 barrels per day in February, according to the IEA.Also the International Energy Agency has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023 and now expects an increase of 1.6 million barrels per day to 101.6 million barrels per day."For the year as a whole, we expect world oil production to grow by 1.6 mb/d, with the US and Brazil dominating growth," the report read, adding that global oil production is expected to stand at 101.6 million barrels per day in 2023.The International Energy Agency (IEA) has kept its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged, expecting the record 102 million barrels per day this year.

