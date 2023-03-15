https://sputniknews.com/20230315/civil-servants-and-rail-workers-strike-in-london-1108417065.html

Civil Servants and Rail Workers Go On Strike in London

It is expected that UK transport system will be paralyzed.

Sputnik comes to you live from London, where rail workers and civil servants have gone on strike in order to bargain for better pay and working conditions. Unions are demanding a ten-percent hike in salaries and better job security prospects.According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the number of working days that were lost in the United Kingdom because of the countrywide strikes in January totaled 220,000.Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more!

