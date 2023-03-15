https://sputniknews.com/20230315/china-helps-horn-of-africa-eliminate-disagreements-envoy-says-1108426392.html

China Helps Horn of Africa Eliminate Disagreements, Envoy Says

China Helps Horn of Africa Eliminate Disagreements, Envoy Says

China underpins Horn of Africa nations so they could eliminate disagreements, Xue Bing, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs said.

2023-03-15T17:16+0000

2023-03-15T17:16+0000

2023-03-15T17:16+0000

africa

horn of africa

somalia

ethiopia

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108426231_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7c2cb52e8826c538ffca464ce093993d.jpg

China underpins Horn of Africa nations so they can eliminate disagreements, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Xue Bing has said. He made the statement as he answered journalists' questions concerning China’s support for the region as part of the "Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa" initiative.According to the official, the crucial condition for achieving long-term stability, development and prosperity in the African region is to rule out the geopolitical games imposed from the outside, as well as to focus on the triple security challenges, development and governance in the Horn of Africa.Recently, China initiated dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran in order to bridge the differences between the two countries. As a result of talks held in Beijing, the parties have come to an agreement and defined a roadmap and a timeline for further improving relations.Xue used the Saudi-Iran case as an example of a successful dispute resolution via dialogue and consultations.The rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran revolves around some key issues, including their conflicting ideologies (Sunnis versus Shiites), pan-Arab issues such as the Palestinian issue, and their desire to become the dominant force in the Middle Eastern region.In his speech, the envoy also recalled the first Peace Conference of the Horn of Africa, held on June 20-21, 2022, at which a joint statement and an action plan were adopted to embody many vital elements of consensus on the independent settlement of regional issues through dialogue and negotiations and the acceleration of regional integration.Independently, Xue touched upon Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s recent visit to Ethiopia, outlining that Qin reiterated the eagerness and determination of the Chinese outlook to pursue strength through unity to achieve development and prosperity.The Chinese envoy to the region said that China has integrated this outlook in the concept paper on the Global Security Initiative, and explained that the country will actively carry it out, supporting the institutionalization of the peace conference and the development of demonstration cooperation projects.He further reaffirmed China's willingness to cooperate with the countries of the region in order to promote peaceful regional development and create a closer Sino-African community with a common future based on the realization of this outlook.Emphasizing that China has no interests of its own in the Horn of Africa or any other region, Xue said that the country will promote security and stability, be a partner in development and prosperity, and will support the development of the Horn of Africa on the basis of solidarity.The Horn of Africa has been long suffering from a number of military conflicts and wars. In particular, the recent Tigray war in Ethiopia (civil conflict, which lasted from November 3, 2020, to November 3, 2022), as well as clashes between the Somalian government and al-Qaeda*-affiliated Al-Shabaab* militant group, have troubled the region for years. The First China-Horn of Africa Peace, Good Governance and Development Conference was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from June 20 to 21, 2022. The high-level regional conference was attended by ministers and senior government officials from Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Sudan and Ethiopia, which were joined by Xue Bing.*Al-Qaeda and Al-Shabaab are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/reports-somalia-kenya-ethiopia-and-djibouti-discuss-common-anti-terror-efforts-1106873642.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230125/somalia-to-join-eac-by-mid-2023-presidential-envoy-says-1106687972.html

africa

horn of africa

somalia

ethiopia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Gleb Chugunov

Gleb Chugunov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gleb Chugunov

xue bing , china special envoy to the horn of africa, press conference , the first horn of africa peace conference , addis ababa, ethiopia, on june 20 2022 ,