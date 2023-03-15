https://sputniknews.com/20230315/at-least-14-dead-in-turkiye-amid-severe-floods---videos-1108433572.html

At Least 14 Dead in Turkiye Amid Severe Floods - Videos

At Least 14 Dead in Turkiye Amid Severe Floods - Videos

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Massive floods caused by ongoing torrential rains have left multiple people killed and several others missing in the quake-hit Turkish... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-15T17:35+0000

2023-03-15T17:35+0000

2023-03-15T17:47+0000

world

turkiye

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108433038_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_733ca288f8512be58732e68fec3cacf7.jpg

Floods hit southeastern Turkiye on Tuesday night. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, as cited by media, that as a result of the disaster, two were found dead in the province of Adiyaman and 12 others passed away in Sanliurfa.Turkish media reported that at least one hospital had been flooded, while classes in schools have been suspended.There are also reports of missing people, but authorities cannot confirm this information at the moment, Sanliurfa Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgul was quoted by press as saying.

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, floods