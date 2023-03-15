https://sputniknews.com/20230315/at-least-14-dead-in-turkiye-amid-severe-floods---videos-1108433572.html
At Least 14 Dead in Turkiye Amid Severe Floods - Videos
At Least 14 Dead in Turkiye Amid Severe Floods - Videos
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Massive floods caused by ongoing torrential rains have left multiple people killed and several others missing in the quake-hit Turkish... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-15T17:35+0000
2023-03-15T17:35+0000
2023-03-15T17:47+0000
world
turkiye
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108433038_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_733ca288f8512be58732e68fec3cacf7.jpg
Floods hit southeastern Turkiye on Tuesday night. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, as cited by media, that as a result of the disaster, two were found dead in the province of Adiyaman and 12 others passed away in Sanliurfa.Turkish media reported that at least one hospital had been flooded, while classes in schools have been suspended.There are also reports of missing people, but authorities cannot confirm this information at the moment, Sanliurfa Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgul was quoted by press as saying.
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108433038_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de02ea04621cf438abbfbe3a1c974a09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye, floods
At Least 14 Dead in Turkiye Amid Severe Floods - Videos
17:35 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 15.03.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Massive floods caused by ongoing torrential rains have left multiple people killed and several others missing in the quake-hit Turkish provinces of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman, officials said on Wednesday.
Floods hit southeastern Turkiye on Tuesday night. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, as cited by media, that as a result of the disaster, two were found dead in the province of Adiyaman and 12 others passed away in Sanliurfa.
Turkish media reported that at least one hospital had been flooded, while classes in schools have been suspended.
There are also reports of missing people, but authorities cannot confirm this information at the moment, Sanliurfa Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgul was quoted by press as saying.