At Least 14 Dead in Turkiye Amid Severe Floods - Videos
At Least 14 Dead in Turkiye Amid Severe Floods - Videos
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Massive floods caused by ongoing torrential rains have left multiple people killed and several others missing in the quake-hit Turkish... 15.03.2023
Floods hit southeastern Turkiye on Tuesday night. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, as cited by media, that as a result of the disaster, two were found dead in the province of Adiyaman and 12 others passed away in Sanliurfa.Turkish media reported that at least one hospital had been flooded, while classes in schools have been suspended.There are also reports of missing people, but authorities cannot confirm this information at the moment, Sanliurfa Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgul was quoted by press as saying.
17:35 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 15.03.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTANA picture taken on June 13, 2022 shows the flooded area of Akyurt district in Ankara following heavy rain.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Massive floods caused by ongoing torrential rains have left multiple people killed and several others missing in the quake-hit Turkish provinces of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman, officials said on Wednesday.
Floods hit southeastern Turkiye on Tuesday night. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, as cited by media, that as a result of the disaster, two were found dead in the province of Adiyaman and 12 others passed away in Sanliurfa.
Turkish media reported that at least one hospital had been flooded, while classes in schools have been suspended.
There are also reports of missing people, but authorities cannot confirm this information at the moment, Sanliurfa Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgul was quoted by press as saying.
