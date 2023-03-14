https://sputniknews.com/20230314/world-war-iii--troubling-us-economy-what-did-trump-say-in-his-iowa-campaign-stop-1108360110.html

World War III & Troubling US Economy: What Did Trump Say in His Iowa Campaign Stop?

The Trump camp billed the former president's stop in Iowa as his opportunity to address his policy on the American education system. The stop in the Hawkeye State came just days after Ron DeSantis, Trump's Republican rival, made an inaugural swing in the state.

Although former US President Donald Trump was expected to role out his education policy in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday, the ex-commander-in-chief instead used his time to talk on everything from the state of the US economy, his rivalry with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his effectiveness in preventing a third world war, among other talking points.Trump is presently attempting to become the first president elected to office in non-consecutive terms since the days of former US President Grover Cleveland.Trump Says He Can Prevent World War IIITaking centerstage in Davenport, the one-term US president told eventgoers that said he is effectively the only presidential candidate who can prevent the Third World War.In past appearances, Trump has ranged from telling crowds that World War III would never have been a possibility under his administration to saying there would be "no dead people" in Ukraine, or that the US has never been closer to a nuclear war with US President Joe Biden in office.However, as Sputnik has previously noted, Trump did in fact have more than his fair share of heated conflict with world leaders, chief among them his war of words with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.During the Trump years, Americans saw the 45th president threaten North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if Kim or his associates issued any threats against the US, going so far as referring to the North Korean leader as "rocket man" and proposing the creation of a "micro-nuke."Biden Drove Russia 'Into The Arms of China'Weighing in on the Biden White House's tense stance with Russia and China, Trump accused his successor of pursuing a foreign policy that ultimately led to the formation of an alliance between Moscow and Beijing."The Biden administration has driven Russia, right into the arms of China, something that is unacceptable," Trump told rally attendees. "And they've driven Russia right into the arms of China. Like taking candy from a baby, it was for China. It was very easy," he said.Trump v. DeSantisPutting his attention on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump told his supporters that his potential Republican 2024 rival would cut Social Security and Medicare, comparing the governor to the likes of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).“You have to remember, Ron was a disciple of Paul Ryan, who is a RINO loser who currently is destroying Fox [News] and would constantly vote against entitlements,” Trump said, tapping his often-used acronym for “Republican in name only.”Referring to DeSantis as "DeSanctis" and "DeSanctimonious," Trump refused to lay off the Florida governor throughout the Monday event and even brought up the lawmaker's congressional experience in the US House.In fact, Trump vowed he would do everything in his power to "protect Iowa ethanol," recalling how DeSantis had voted to slash subsidies for agricultural products, some of which included ethanol.However, despite his continued attacks on DeSantis, reporters who attended the campaign stop indicated his remarks earned little applause from the crowd. Although DeSantis has yet to announce his 2024 presidential bid, he and other Republican politicos have descended on Iowa and New Hampshire to appeal to voters, as both states are considered crucial to determine which candidate will ultimately make it on the Republican presidential ticket.Closing of 2 Big Banks 'Bad Sign' for US EconomyVeering toward the recent closing of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Trump lamented that it was a bad sign of possibly more economic troubles in the United States. Silicon Valley Bank's collapse is believed to be linked to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions. On March 12, authorities closed the large, New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is the largest US lender to fail since Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. Investors at the California-based bank withheld $42 billion in deposits last week, triggering a 60% plunge in its share prices. SVB provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies. At the end of 2022, the bank said it had $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits, $137.6 billion of which was held by US depositors. Its total assets as of the end of last year were $209 billion. Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden promised the US government would take action against reckless risk taking by financial firms. Biden said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protection for depositors at the SVB and Signature banks will not be extended to investors and the management at the collapsed banks.

