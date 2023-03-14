https://sputniknews.com/20230314/world-bank-to-give-kenya-1bln-loan-boost-1108369333.html

World Bank to Give Kenya $1Bln Loan Boost

World Bank to Give Kenya $1Bln Loan Boost

Kenya has managed to convince the World Bank to enlarge its loan to the East African from an initial 96.8 billion Kenyan shilling ($750 million) to 129 billion shilling ($1 billion) in support of the 2023/24 financial year budget.

2023-03-14T12:28+0000

2023-03-14T12:28+0000

2023-03-14T12:55+0000

africa

east africa

kenya

world bank

loan package

loan

budget

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108372630_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06f277a15034b26565e6b553de69634e.jpg

The Kenyan government has managed to convince the World Bank to enlarge its loan to the East African from an initial 96.8 billion Kenyan shilling ($750 million) to 129 billion shilling ($1 billion) in support of the country's budget in the new 2023/24 financial year, a document published on the Wold Bank's website shows.The bank updated the details of the projected loan to Kenya, technically called a Development Policy Operation (DPO) facility, on its website on March 2, including the new commitment amount. The loan is still awaiting the approval of the Bretton Woods lender's board before the end of Kenya's current fiscal year in June.The $1-billion loan to Nairobi comes a few weeks after the World Bank board approved a 22.7 billion Kenyan shilling ($175 million) loan to support food security in the East African country. The disbursements are expected to assist boosting Kenya's foreign-currency reserves, which have plunged to an 11-year low, and support the country's struggling national currency.The new loan's terms have not yet been disclosed. However, in 2021, the World Bank offered Nairobi the third $750 million loan under the DPO program with a 30-year repayment period, including a grace period of five years, and an interest rate charge of 3% per year.In early December, Kenya's Treasury Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u revealed to the media that the agency was engaged in talks with World Bank officials in pursuit of expanding the fifth loan under the DPO program, a low-cost lending mechanism through which the World Bank supports a member country’s policy area and institutional actions, from $750 million to $1 billion.Kenya has been receiving DPO loans from the World Bank annually since 2019. Cumulative payments as of the end of June 2022 amounted to an overall sum of 419.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($3.25 billion).

https://sputniknews.com/20221222/deeds--challenges-of-kenyas-president-who-marks-first-100-days-in-office--1105705056.html

africa

east africa

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

kenya, kenya 2023/24 budget, kenya 2023 budget, kenya budget, who controls the budget in kenya?, the budget in kenya, world bank to give kenya $1bln loan boost, world bank loan to kenya 2023, how much does kenya owe the world bank, world bank, kenya loan