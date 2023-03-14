https://sputniknews.com/20230314/us-justice-department-investigating-collapse-of-silicon-valley-bank-reports-1108396598.html

US Justice Department Investigating Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: Reports

US Justice Department Investigating Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department launched an investigation into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a American daily newspaper reported... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-14T18:13+0000

2023-03-14T18:13+0000

2023-03-14T18:13+0000

americas

silicon valley bank collapse

us

us department of justice

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080174989_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fa556729441a1d47b1f177c7ece0410f.jpg

California regulators shut down SVB on Friday, marking the second largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. The bank, which was popular among tech firms, was closed after a run on deposits. The investigation will focus on the bank’s collapse and the actions of its senior executives, the report said. The bank’s collapse is linked to an increase in interest rates by the Federal reserve, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of numerous financial institutions. The United States’ banking sector problem may spill over into other countries, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik. The Federal Reserve must end its high interest rate policy, Roberts added. Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for the US banking system from stable to negative following the collapse of SVB, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank in recent days.

https://sputniknews.com/20230314/moodys-downgrades-outlook-on-us-banking-system-to-negative-1108390053.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

silicon valley bank collapse, us, us department of justice, investigation