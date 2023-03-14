https://sputniknews.com/20230314/ukrainian-forces-prepare-for-counterattack-near-artemovsk-says-pmc-wagner-founder-1108397540.html

Ukrainian Forces Prepare for Counterattack Near Artemovsk, Says PMC Wagner Founder

Ukrainian Forces Prepare for Counterattack Near Artemovsk, Says PMC Wagner Founder

The Wagner Group founder argued that Ukrainian forces seek to negate all the gains made by the Russian troops in Artemovsk. 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-14T19:06+0000

2023-03-14T19:06+0000

2023-03-14T19:06+0000

world

donbass

ukrainian

troops

counterattack

pmc wagner

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106202493_0:0:3245:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_9fe8d8532867e7ce853f5a1ffdee3eab.jpg

Ukrainian forces seem to be poised to launch a counteroffensive in the vicinity of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), said Evgeny Prigozhin, Russian entrepreneur and founder of the PMC “Wagner.”As Prigozhin explained to media on Tuesday, the odds of Ukrainian troops preparing for this attack are “a hundred percent.”According to him, the upcoming attack would be carried out along four directions: two enemy contingents will likely attack the Russian forces’ flanks, while another two contingents will attempt to bisect the Wagner forces operating in the city.His revelations come amid media reports suggesting that the regime in Kiev decided to continue holding on to Artemovsk despite the fact that the situation for the Ukrainian troops in the city is becoming hopeless.While Ukrainian forces continue to try and hold their ground in Artemovsk, the Russian forces, spearheaded by the PMC Wagner units have been inflicting heavy losses upon the Ukrainian troops there and currently threaten to completely cut off the few remaining supply lines into the city.

https://sputniknews.com/20230313/kiev-sacrifices-lives-in-attempt-to-hold-artemovsk-and-justify-us-support-1108334554.html

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, ukrainian, troops, counterattack, pmc wagner