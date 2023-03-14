https://sputniknews.com/20230314/the-banking-system-is-safe-president-biden-claims-1108358061.html
"The Banking System is Safe", President Biden Claims
"The Banking System is Safe", President Biden Claims
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden reassuring America "the banking system is safe", and...
"The Banking System is Safe" - President Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden reassuring America " the banking system is safe", and Russia agreeing to extend the Ukraine grain deal.
Larry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | Color Revolutions, China's Foreign Policy, and The COVID-19 NarrativeMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Smaller Banks, Run on the Banks, and Interest RatesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Larry Johnson about Iran- Saudi Arabia relations, Dr. Fauci, and unrest in Georgia. Larry Commented on Dr.Fauci's lies about the gain of function research and a secret version of Twitter. Larry discussed the riots in Georgia and who might be financing the unrest in Georgia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about moral hazards, market forces, and bank bailouts. Mark explained the role of the Federal Reserve and the expectation that the Fed will choose to fight inflation. Mark spoke about the probability of smaller banks collapsing and more confusion in the financial market. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
"The Banking System is Safe", President Biden Claims
04:02 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 14.03.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden reassuring America "the banking system is safe", and Russia agreeing to extend the Ukraine grain deal.
Larry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | Color Revolutions, China's Foreign Policy, and The COVID-19 Narrative
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Smaller Banks, Run on the Banks, and Interest Rates
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Larry Johnson about Iran- Saudi Arabia relations, Dr. Fauci, and unrest in Georgia. Larry Commented on Dr.Fauci's lies about the gain of function research and a secret version of Twitter. Larry discussed the riots in Georgia and who might be financing the unrest in Georgia.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about moral hazards, market forces, and bank bailouts. Mark explained the role of the Federal Reserve and the expectation that the Fed will choose to fight inflation. Mark spoke about the probability of smaller banks collapsing and more confusion in the financial market.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.