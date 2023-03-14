International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/taiwan-reportedly-unveils-first-domestically-manufactured-suicide-drone--1108391225.html
Taiwan Reportedly Unveils First Domestically Manufactured Suicide Drone
Taiwan Reportedly Unveils First Domestically Manufactured Suicide Drone
Taiwan's state-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) unveiled on Tuesday nine drones of its own production, including a kamikaze drone similar to the US-made Switchblade 300 which it supplies to Ukraine, amid perceived China-related security concerns, Taiwanese media reported.
2023-03-14T15:53+0000
2023-03-14T15:53+0000
asia
asian version of nato
deterrence
taiwan
suicide drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095055019_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e491235886bb18dc51bf44365b6437e.jpg
The institute presented the medium-sized Albatross drone, the small Cardinal drone, and the large Teng Yun drone in addition to several models of combat drones, Taiwan's news agency reported. NCSIST's suicide drone inspired by the Switchblade 300 has a flight range of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), is so small as to fit inside a backpack and can stay in the air for over 15 minutes, the head of the institute's Aeronautical Systems Research Division, Chi Li-pin, said at the presentation, as cited in the report. He also noted that the drone, equipped with a highly sensitive electro-optical infrared sensor, could hit high-value vehicles and personnel without requiring more than one soldier to carry and use it. "It's like a large grenade capable of flying," Chi said, as quoted by the CNA, adding that the institute intended to pursue the development of larger drones with a longer range. In February, Chi said Taiwan was speeding up the development and production of drones for military purposes by engaging civilian companies amid growing insecurity globally and in the Taiwan Strait. He also said that Taiwan's drone program would take into account the experience of the use of drones during hostilities in Ukraine. NCSIST was formerly part of the Armaments Bureau of the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, which is active in the development, production, support and maintenance of various weapons systems and dual-use technologies. In 2014, the institute became an administrative corporation reporting directly to the island's government, and it is now one of Taiwan's two main defense contractors. NCSIST develops, manufactures, and sells defense technology and weapons, and is also responsible for international technology cooperation and information exchange.
https://sputniknews.com/20160411/israel-drone-grenade-suicide-palestine-1037846493.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095055019_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_477908fde24a45ab3209cc171c82c3b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sucide drones, taiwan military, china-taiwan tensions, taiwan develops suicide drones
sucide drones, taiwan military, china-taiwan tensions, taiwan develops suicide drones

Taiwan Reportedly Unveils First Domestically Manufactured Suicide Drone

15:53 GMT 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Cpl. Alexis MoradianThis image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, shows a Switchblade 300 10C drone system being used as part of a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2021.
This image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, shows a Switchblade 300 10C drone system being used as part of a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Cpl. Alexis Moradian
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Taiwan's state-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) unveiled on Tuesday nine drones of its own production, including a kamikaze drone similar to the US-made Switchblade 300 which it supplies to Ukraine, amid perceived China-related security concerns, Taiwanese media reported.
The institute presented the medium-sized Albatross drone, the small Cardinal drone, and the large Teng Yun drone in addition to several models of combat drones, Taiwan's news agency reported.
NCSIST's suicide drone inspired by the Switchblade 300 has a flight range of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), is so small as to fit inside a backpack and can stay in the air for over 15 minutes, the head of the institute's Aeronautical Systems Research Division, Chi Li-pin, said at the presentation, as cited in the report. He also noted that the drone, equipped with a highly sensitive electro-optical infrared sensor, could hit high-value vehicles and personnel without requiring more than one soldier to carry and use it.
Drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2016
World
Israel to Arm Soldiers With Miniature Grenade Carrying ‘Suicide Drones’
11 April 2016, 23:30 GMT
"It's like a large grenade capable of flying," Chi said, as quoted by the CNA, adding that the institute intended to pursue the development of larger drones with a longer range.
In February, Chi said Taiwan was speeding up the development and production of drones for military purposes by engaging civilian companies amid growing insecurity globally and in the Taiwan Strait. He also said that Taiwan's drone program would take into account the experience of the use of drones during hostilities in Ukraine.
NCSIST was formerly part of the Armaments Bureau of the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, which is active in the development, production, support and maintenance of various weapons systems and dual-use technologies. In 2014, the institute became an administrative corporation reporting directly to the island's government, and it is now one of Taiwan's two main defense contractors. NCSIST develops, manufactures, and sells defense technology and weapons, and is also responsible for international technology cooperation and information exchange.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала