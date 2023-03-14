https://sputniknews.com/20230314/rwanda-receives-mobile-units-to-produce-vaccines-1108390165.html

Rwanda Receives Mobile Units to Produce Vaccines

Rwanda received six mobile vaccine production units developed by German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, Rwanda's President has said on his social media webpage.

Rwanda received six mobile vaccine production units developed by German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, Rwanda's president has said on his social media webpage.The BioNTainers are expected to begin producing vaccines in about 12 to 18 months after they have been set up.Authorities plan to make a vaccine production hub to counter a number of diseases. The facility will be able to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccines a year.The BioNTainers will also pioneer treatments of such diseases as malaria, tuberculosis, or HIV in the development phase.The shipment is the first of its kind for Africa. However, BioNTech plans to send similar facilities to South Africa and Senegal.

