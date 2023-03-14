https://sputniknews.com/20230314/russia-negatively-assesses-kievs-proposal-to-expand-grain-deal-1108396208.html

Russia Negatively Assesses Kiev's Proposal to Expand Grain Deal

Russia has a negative attitude to the desire of the Ukrainian side to expand the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kiev, discussing the grain export agreement, its extension and expansion. Moscow proceeds from the fact that the UN and the UN secretariat should maintain a neutral objective position, the diplomat added.Vershinin highlighted that Russia has decided to extend the grain deal only for 60 days due to the lack of progress in the issue of the supply of Russian food and fertilizers.Moscow took note of the UN efforts aimed at unblocking exports of Russian food and fertilizers, the diplomat said. At the same time, Moscow notes that Russian shipping companies and banks continue to face sanctions and barriers introduced by Washington, Brussels and London that supposedly do not apply to Russian food and fertilizers.

