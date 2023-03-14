International
Request of $72Bln for US National Intelligence Program in 2024 Budget Disclosed
Request of $72Bln for US National Intelligence Program in 2024 Budget Disclosed
Request of $72Bln for US National Intelligence Program in 2024 Budget Disclosed

18:27 GMT 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez MonsivaisThis April 24, 2015, photo shows the DNI's Liberty Crossing Intelligence Campus in McLean, Va.
