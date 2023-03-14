https://sputniknews.com/20230314/putin-russian-economy-avoided-collapse-multiplied-sovereignty-despite-enemies-expectations-1108383804.html

Putin: Russia Strengthened its Economic Sovereignty Amid Sanctions

Russia has multiplied its economic sovereignty since 2022 and has not collapsed as the enemies expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russia has passed a very important stage in its development this year, perhaps this is the most important result of 2022. What is it: we have boosted our economic sovereignty. After all, what did our enemy count on? That we will collapse in two or three weeks or in a month — that's what they were counting on," Putin said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.According to the president, last year only benefited Russia, the country only became stronger and more sovereign in the economy."Despite certain costs, I think that last year was only beneficial, given that we have become much more sovereign and independent in the economy," he said.The fundamentals of Russia's stability are much stronger than anyone previously thought, Putin said. "Their plan was that enterprises would stop due to the refusal of our partners to work in the economic sphere with us, the financial system would collapse, tens of thousands of people would be left unemployed, take to the streets, protest, Russia would be shaken from the inside and collapse. That's what their expectation was, but this did not happen," the president added.The president also said that ill-wishers expected that in the medium term they would create problems in the economy for Russia, and he saw such risks, but believes that everything will be fine."It must be admitted that these ill-wishers of ours are counting on the fact that in the medium term they will create problems for us. Such a danger really exists, we understand this. Anyway, at enterprises of a long cycle, of course, modern equipment, modern developments are required, but I think that here everything will be fine," Putin highlighted.Putin also noted that now Russia was introducing new instruments to support innovative industries."This includes industrial industrial mortgages, benefits and the creation of certain industrial clusters," the Russian president explained.

