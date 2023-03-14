https://sputniknews.com/20230314/putin-on-alleged-involvement-of-ukrainian-activists-in-nord-stream-explosions-its-nonsense-1108394139.html

Putin on Alleged Involvement of Ukrainian Activists in Nord Stream Explosions: It's Nonsense

Putin on Alleged Involvement of Ukrainian Activists in Nord Stream Explosions: It's Nonsense

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed claims that some Ukrainian activists may be responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream natural gas... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-14T17:10+0000

2023-03-14T17:10+0000

2023-03-14T17:56+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1108394139.jpg?1678816594

"I am certain that this is complete nonsense," he said during an interview with Russian media.Earlier, a US-based newspaper suggested that some pro-Ukrainian group might have carried out the Nord Stream sabotage, and that Kiev might have been unaware of that group's plans.Putin, however, pointed out that only specialists backed by a state that possesses "certain technologies" could carry out the work so deep underwater to create explosions powerful enough to take out the pipelines.He also suggested that one should probably consider who would be interested in the destruction of Nord Stream, noting that, theoretically, the United States could have been one such entity as such act of sabotage would help them cut the flow of Russian gas to the European market so that the US could supply greater amount of its own liquefied natural gas there.Sputnik

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, vladimir putin