Putin Holds Meeting With Aviation Plant Workers in Russia's Buryatia

Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAZ) is one of the key enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding, founded in 1939.

2023-03-14T13:17+0000

2023-03-14T13:17+0000

2023-03-14T13:20+0000

russia

vladimir putin

ulan-ude aviation plant

Sputnik is live from Russia’s Buryatia Region, where President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant and holding a meeting on the development of cities in Russia’s Far East. It is expected that the Mi-171 helicopter and its modification known as the Terminator will be demonstrated to the Russian president.Putin repeatedly stressed the importance of government support for the Russian aviation industry.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

2023

russia, vladimir putin, ulan-ude aviation plant. russian helicopters