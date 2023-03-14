https://sputniknews.com/20230314/putin-holds-meeting-with-aviation-plant-workers-in-russias-buryatia-1108368861.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Aviation Plant Workers in Russia's Buryatia
Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAZ) is one of the key enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding, founded in 1939.
Sputnik is live from Russia's Buryatia Region, where President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant and holding a meeting on the development of cities in Russia's Far East. It is expected that the Mi-171 helicopter and its modification known as the Terminator will be demonstrated to the Russian president.Putin repeatedly stressed the importance of government support for the Russian aviation industry.
13:17 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 14.03.2023)
Sputnik is live from Russia’s Buryatia Region, where President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant and holding a meeting on the development of cities in Russia’s Far East.
It is expected that the Mi-171 helicopter and its modification known as the Terminator will be demonstrated to the Russian president.
Putin repeatedly stressed the importance of government support for the Russian aviation industry.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.