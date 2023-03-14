International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Meeting With Aviation Plant Workers in Russia's Buryatia
Putin Holds Meeting With Aviation Plant Workers in Russia's Buryatia
Putin Holds Meeting With Aviation Plant Workers in Russia's Buryatia
Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAZ) is one of the key enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding, founded in 1939.
Sputnik is live from Russia’s Buryatia Region, where President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant and holding a meeting on the development of cities in Russia’s Far East. It is expected that the Mi-171 helicopter and its modification known as the Terminator will be demonstrated to the Russian president.Putin repeatedly stressed the importance of government support for the Russian aviation industry.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
russia, vladimir putin, ulan-ude aviation plant. russian helicopters

Putin Holds Meeting With Aviation Plant Workers in Russia's Buryatia

13:17 GMT 14.03.2023
The Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAZ) is one of the key enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding, founded in 1939.
Sputnik is live from Russia’s Buryatia Region, where President Vladimir Putin is visiting the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant and holding a meeting on the development of cities in Russia’s Far East.
It is expected that the Mi-171 helicopter and its modification known as the Terminator will be demonstrated to the Russian president.
Putin repeatedly stressed the importance of government support for the Russian aviation industry.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
