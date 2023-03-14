International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/over-200000-working-days-lost-in-january-in-uk-due-to-strikes-1108372978.html
Over 200,000 Working Days Lost in January in UK Due to Strikes
Over 200,000 Working Days Lost in January in UK Due to Strikes
The number of working days that were lost in the United Kingdom because of strikes in the country in January was 220,000, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.
2023-03-14T10:36+0000
2023-03-14T10:36+0000
energy crisis in europe
cost of living crisis in uk
industrial action
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106878760_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac07264e7bd425ec2faafbb5405ef7ab.jpg
At the same time, the unemployment rate in the UK reached 3.7% in the November 2022-January 2023 period, the statement added. The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/more-than-4000-uk-physiotherapists-go-on-first-time-strike-over-pay-1106728321.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106878760_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_214ea5e642e8db35c41b60460d82a1df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cost of living crisis in uk, energy crisis in europe, strikes, industrial action, inflation
cost of living crisis in uk, energy crisis in europe, strikes, industrial action, inflation

Over 200,000 Working Days Lost in January in UK Due to Strikes

10:36 GMT 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant / Teachers hold flags and placards on a picket line outside Holland Park School in the Kensington area of LondonTeachers hold flags and placards on a picket line outside Holland Park School in the Kensington area of London
Teachers hold flags and placards on a picket line outside Holland Park School in the Kensington area of London - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant / Teachers hold flags and placards on a picket line outside Holland Park School in the Kensington area of London
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of working days that were lost in the United Kingdom because of strikes in the country in January was 220,000, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.
"There were 220,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in January 2023, down from 822,000 in December 2022," the ONS said in a statement.
At the same time, the unemployment rate in the UK reached 3.7% in the November 2022-January 2023 period, the statement added.
Участницы протеста в в Барселоне, Испания - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
World
More Than 4,000 UK Physiotherapists Go on First Time Strike Over Pay
26 January, 12:28 GMT
"Growth in average total pay (including bonuses) was 5.7% and growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 6.5% among employees in November 2022 to January 2023," the statement noted.
The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала