'Oh My F**king God, Elon': Voice-Impersonating AI Generates Hilarious Politician Banter

So-called "deep fake" videos have the potential to be humorous, but have also been used to spread fake news and scam people. Now, governments are getting in on... 14.03.2023

A group of social media users are using a new voice-imitating artificial intelligence program to create remarkably convincing fake conversations between celebrities and politicians.One recent video showed several people seeming to be playing a round of “Among Us,” a type of party game in which players on board a spaceship must deduce which of them has been designated the impostor, and thus is on a secret mission of sabotage.“This is true, he was with me. I think it’s Joe,” the voice of Biden then says, accusing podcaster Joe Rogan of being the impostor.The voice of Obama then chimes in, saying he was “on Cams the whole time.” The voice of Rogan then points the finger firmly at Musk, who confirms he is the imposter and outs Bush as the second imposter.Other videos show similar topics, pretending celebrities are playing various video games and bantering in the voice chat with each other.It’s unclear which AI they are using, but a variety of such programs exist, including Fake You and Resemble AI. Another AI maker, ElevenLabs, said in late January it would be taking action to clamp down on the misuse of its technology for “voice cloning.”The situation is analogous to “deep fake” videos, which use AI to paste the face of an individual onto another person's body in a realistic manner. However, while both can impersonate public figures in seemingly convincing ways, the voice imitations so far seem to be innocuous, focused on the amusement of hearing heads of state say slang terms or curse words.By contrast, deep fake videos have been used to spread misinformation far and wide and are even being weaponized by the Pentagon.

