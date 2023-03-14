https://sputniknews.com/20230314/north-koreas-short-range-ballistic-missiles-reportedly-flew-385-miles-1108362087.html

North Korea's Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Flew 385 Miles

North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles flew 620 kilometers (385 miles) and fell in the Sea of Japan, a South Korean news agency reported citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Earlier Tuesday, the news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. "We strongly condemn the North's series of ballistic missile launches as an act of significant provocation that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community, and a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," the South Korean JCS said in a text message sent to reporters. The ballistic missile launch was North Korea's fifth this year. According to the US Indo-Pacific Command's (INDOPACOM) statement, North Korea's ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies."We are aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches, and the recent cruise launches, highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," INDOPACOM said.According to the statement, the US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.Earlier Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, which flew 385 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.

