International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/north-koreas-short-range-ballistic-missiles-reportedly-flew-385-miles-1108362087.html
North Korea's Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Flew 385 Miles
North Korea's Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Flew 385 Miles
North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles flew 620 kilometers (385 miles) and fell in the Sea of Japan, a South Korean news agency reported citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
2023-03-14T05:08+0000
2023-03-14T05:09+0000
military
missile
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338945_0:0:2863:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_629de09a5ffcbaeb9ec4b733c604a8d5.jpg
Earlier Tuesday, the news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. "We strongly condemn the North's series of ballistic missile launches as an act of significant provocation that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community, and a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," the South Korean JCS said in a text message sent to reporters. The ballistic missile launch was North Korea's fifth this year. According to the US Indo-Pacific Command's (INDOPACOM) statement, North Korea's ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies."We are aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches, and the recent cruise launches, highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," INDOPACOM said.According to the statement, the US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.Earlier Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, which flew 385 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/north-korea-fires-two-ballistic-missiles-toward-sea-of-japan---south-korean-military-1108358827.html
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338945_39:0:2770:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a5cf9c1b7576288993039ec422cb227.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea missile launch, north korean short-range ballistic missiles
north korea missile launch, north korean short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea's Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Flew 385 Miles

05:08 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 14.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonPeople watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022.
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles flew 620 kilometers (385 miles) and fell in the Sea of Japan, a South Korean news agency reported citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Earlier Tuesday, the news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.
"We strongly condemn the North's series of ballistic missile launches as an act of significant provocation that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community, and a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," the South Korean JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The ballistic missile launch was North Korea's fifth this year.
According to the US Indo-Pacific Command's (INDOPACOM) statement, North Korea's ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies.

"We are aware of the ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches, and the recent cruise launches, highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," INDOPACOM said.
North Korean rocket artillery fire a volley of short-range ballistic missiles in a drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
Asia
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military
Yesterday, 23:52 GMT

According to the statement, the US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.
Earlier Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, which flew 385 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала