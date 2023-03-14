UNSC Meets to Discuss Threats to Int'l Peace and Security

https://sputniknews.com/20230314/meeting-on-threats-to-intl-peace-and-security-at-unsc-1108384725.html
Kirill Vyshinsky, executive director of Rossiya Segodnya media organization addressed the meeting.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
14:05 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 14.03.2023)
Members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) gathered in New York City today for its 9280th meeting to discuss threats to international peace and security.
Kirill Vyshinsky, executive director of Rossiya Segodnya media organization addressed the meeting.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.