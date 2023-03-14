https://sputniknews.com/20230314/meeting-on-threats-to-intl-peace-and-security-at-unsc-1108384725.html

UNSC Meets to Discuss Threats to Int'l Peace and Security

UNSC Meets to Discuss Threats to Int'l Peace and Security

Members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) gathered in New York City today for its 9280th meeting to discuss threats to international peace and security. 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-14T14:05+0000

2023-03-14T14:05+0000

2023-03-14T14:29+0000

world

unsc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fc00c731be55f056b4e4aacb0ec474e6.jpg

Kirill Vyshinsky, executive director of Rossiya Segodnya media organization addressed the meeting.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UN Security Council holds meeting on threats to international peace and security UN Security Council holds meeting on threats to international peace and security 2023-03-14T14:05+0000 true PT23M16S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unsc, видео