LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Regime Forces Fire Six HIMARS Rockets at LPR, JCCC Reports
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Regime Forces Fire Six HIMARS Rockets at LPR, JCCC Reports
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
In October 2022, Russian military began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. There have been strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
On 9 March, Russia's armed forces delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region, including the use of hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:44 GMT 14.03.2023
Air Raid Alerts Sound in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk Regions and Kiev-Controlled Part of Zaporozhye