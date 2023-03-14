https://sputniknews.com/20230314/international-criminal-courts-jurisdiction-in-the-hague-not-extending-to-russia-kremlin-says-1108368594.html
International Criminal Court's Jurisdiction in The Hague Not Extending to Russia, Kremlin Says
International Criminal Court's Jurisdiction in The Hague Not Extending to Russia, Kremlin Says
Moscow does not recognize the proceedings of the International Criminal Court (ICC), its jurisdiction does not extend to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2023-03-14T09:30+0000
2023-03-14T09:30+0000
2023-03-14T09:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a6bc6e18551840d3019b2f78e48eaf4.jpg
On Monday, theAmerican newspaper reported, citing officials, that the ICC in The Hague intends to initiate two cases of Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine in the near future.
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/over-10-russian-servicemen-shot-killed-in-cold-blood-by-ukrainian-forces-russian-mod-1104406026.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8136a141c759503f2962d59bb1068cc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
international criminal court in hague, ukrainian war crimes, defaming russia
international criminal court in hague, ukrainian war crimes, defaming russia
International Criminal Court's Jurisdiction in The Hague Not Extending to Russia, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not recognize the proceedings of the International Criminal Court (ICC), its jurisdiction does not extend to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, theAmerican newspaper reported, citing officials, that the ICC in The Hague intends to initiate two cases of Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine in the near future.
18 November 2022, 14:17 GMT
"We do not recognize this court [the ICC], we do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court... In general, we constantly recall that for many years no international judicial bodies — even those that we do not recognize, or other members of the international community — bothered to pay attention to the destruction of civilian infrastructure, to the killings of civilians that Ukrainian nationalists staged in Donbass," Peskov told reporters.