Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
International Criminal Court's Jurisdiction in The Hague Not Extending to Russia, Kremlin Says
Moscow does not recognize the proceedings of the International Criminal Court (ICC), its jurisdiction does not extend to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, theAmerican newspaper reported, citing officials, that the ICC in The Hague intends to initiate two cases of Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine in the near future.
09:30 GMT 14.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly BelousovRed Square in Moscow. View
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not recognize the proceedings of the International Criminal Court (ICC), its jurisdiction does not extend to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, theAmerican newspaper reported, citing officials, that the ICC in The Hague intends to initiate two cases of Russia's alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine in the near future.
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
Over 10 Russian Servicemen Shot, Killed in Cold Blood by Ukrainian Forces: Russian MoD
18 November 2022, 14:17 GMT
"We do not recognize this court [the ICC], we do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court... In general, we constantly recall that for many years no international judicial bodies — even those that we do not recognize, or other members of the international community — bothered to pay attention to the destruction of civilian infrastructure, to the killings of civilians that Ukrainian nationalists staged in Donbass," Peskov told reporters.
