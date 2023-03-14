https://sputniknews.com/20230314/fed-further-increasing-interest-rates-may-worsen-us-banking-crisis-prof-warns-1108378304.html

Fed Further Increasing Interest Rates May Worsen US Banking Crisis, Prof Warns

Fed Further Increasing Interest Rates May Worsen US Banking Crisis, Prof Warns

The Federal Reserve should take a wait-and-see approach instead of going for further interest rate hikes after the US banking system was hurt by the Silicon... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-14T12:55+0000

2023-03-14T12:55+0000

2023-03-14T12:55+0000

analysis

us

opinion

silicon valley bank collapse

silicon valley

silicon valley bank

us federal reserve

interest rate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122895_0:0:3295:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_32fd162debfeef26ea1fdc8d873910c7.jpg

The federal takeover of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last Friday has shaken expectations about the Federal Reserve's forthcoming March 22 interest rate decision. While markets are bracing for the Fed's new inflation-fighting effort, Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the central bank will not raise interest rates at all this month.The US banking system suffered a serious blow last week with the largest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of SVB has prompted fears of contagion, especially given that US regulators proceeded to close the New York-based Signature Bank two days later. Joe Biden's decision to shield depositors while leaving investors and shareholders out in the cold has prompted a lot of uncertainty throughout the system."The type of response that we are observing at the moment in the United States could be defined, in my opinion, as sort of midway between a full bailout and no intervention at all," explained Carmignani. "By full bailout, I mean something similar to what happened in 2008 when essentially the administration put in place significant interventions to rescue, save, bail out some of the big financial institutions. That bailout, of course, came at a significant cost to taxpayers. At the same time, I would argue that it was necessary because the extent of the financial contagion was such that the implications of not doing the bailout on the economy could have been even worse than the cost of the bailout itself."The SVB collapse has been largely blamed on the Fed's aggressive hikes, but the professor of economics does not think that the US central bank is directly responsible for what's happening with the California bank. It was rather the consequence of a chain of events that has been triggered by the increase in the interest rate. Thus, the value of the Treasury bonds that SVB had in its balance sheet has declined and the borrowing costs curbed the Silicon Valley's business activity which caused at least part of the unfolding problem," according to Carmignani. But on the other hand, the increase in the interest rate was inevitable, he underscored.

https://sputniknews.com/20230314/federal-reserve-to-review-svb-collapse-after-biden-said-important-questions-remain-1108358992.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230313/biden-fails-to-quell-fears-of-svb-contagion-with-us-investors-hit-hard-ex-bank-gov-says-1108351236.html

silicon valley

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

silicon valley bank's collapse, federal takeover of svb, federal takeover of signature bank, us banking system is fragile, the federal reserve meeting, the federal reserve interest rate hikes