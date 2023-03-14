International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/extraordinary-mixed-graveyard-containing-roman-anglo-saxon-burials-found-in-england-1108394469.html
Extraordinary 'Mixed Graveyard' Containing Roman, Anglo-Saxon Burials Found in England
Extraordinary 'Mixed Graveyard' Containing Roman, Anglo-Saxon Burials Found in England
The discoveries made at the burial site included a lead coffin holding the remains of a Roman woman, which was deemed an “extremely rare” find by... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-14T19:22+0000
2023-03-14T19:22+0000
world
england
ancient
burial site
discovery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107583/98/1075839863_0:53:3179:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_2151569bdc2cf1af7710f2c6b496dfa4.jpg
A peculiar burial site found by archaeologists in England may help shed light on a somewhat poorly documented period in British history, between the withdrawal of the Roman forces from Britain during the decline of the Roman Empire and the rise of the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms on the island.The graveyard, located in the vicinity of the city of Leeds, contains both late-Roman and early-Saxon remains, including the remains of an aristocratic Roman woman interred in a lead coffin, according to local media reports.“The presence of two communities using the same burial site is highly unusual and whether their use of this graveyard overlapped or not will determine just how significant the find is,” David Hunter, principal archaeologist with West Yorkshire Joint Services, said as quoted by one UK newspaper.He also mentioned that the lead coffin discovered at the site is “extremely rare” by itself, “so this has been a truly extraordinary dig.”The burial site was originally found last spring but the discovery has been kept under wraps till now in order to preserve it while the initial tests were being carried out, the newspaper notes.The lead coffin found at the site is reportedly expected to be put on display at Leeds City Museum for an exhibition dedicated to burial customs around the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/archeologists-find-untouched-burial-cave-dating-to-pharaoh-ramesses-ii-era-over-3300-years-ago-1100940142.html
england
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107583/98/1075839863_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_473a2ca92fdf4d97511f9a2b7247b050.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
england, ancient, burial site, discovery
england, ancient, burial site, discovery

Extraordinary 'Mixed Graveyard' Containing Roman, Anglo-Saxon Burials Found in England

19:22 GMT 14.03.2023
CC0 / / Human bones
Human bones - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The discoveries made at the burial site included a lead coffin holding the remains of a Roman woman, which was deemed an “extremely rare” find by archaeologists.
A peculiar burial site found by archaeologists in England may help shed light on a somewhat poorly documented period in British history, between the withdrawal of the Roman forces from Britain during the decline of the Roman Empire and the rise of the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms on the island.
The graveyard, located in the vicinity of the city of Leeds, contains both late-Roman and early-Saxon remains, including the remains of an aristocratic Roman woman interred in a lead coffin, according to local media reports.
“The presence of two communities using the same burial site is highly unusual and whether their use of this graveyard overlapped or not will determine just how significant the find is,” David Hunter, principal archaeologist with West Yorkshire Joint Services, said as quoted by one UK newspaper.
“When seen together the burials indicate the complexity and precariousness of life during what was a dynamic period in Yorkshire’s history,” Hunter added.
He also mentioned that the lead coffin discovered at the site is “extremely rare” by itself, “so this has been a truly extraordinary dig.”
A handout picture provided by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Septembre 18, 2022, shows finds including pottery vessels, dating back to the thirteenth century BCE during the rule of Egypt's Pharaoh Rameses II, disovered untouched in a funerary cave at the central Palmahim park area on the Mediterranean coast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
Viral
Archeologists Find Untouched Burial Cave Dating to Pharaoh Ramesses II Era, Over 3,300 Years Ago
19 September 2022, 03:10 GMT
The burial site was originally found last spring but the discovery has been kept under wraps till now in order to preserve it while the initial tests were being carried out, the newspaper notes.
The lead coffin found at the site is reportedly expected to be put on display at Leeds City Museum for an exhibition dedicated to burial customs around the world.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала