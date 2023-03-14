EUCOM Claims US Lost MQ-9 Drone in Black Sea Int'l Waters After Colliding With Russian Su-27

International
Putin on Alleged Involvement of Ukrainian Activists in Nord Stream Explosions: It's Nonsense
The US European Command (EUCOM) claimed in a release on Tuesday that a Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an unmanned MQ-9 drone during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.
"Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a US Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea today. At approximately 7:03 am (CET) one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9," the release said. The release said that the resulting damage to the MQ-9 made it necessary for US forces to bring down the drone in international waters.Sputnik was not able to independently confirm EUCOM’s statement. The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to officially comment on the incidentUS National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan briefed President Joe Biden on the incident, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said."The President was briefed by the national security adviser about this incident earlier this morning," Kirby said during a press briefing.Kirby added that it is not an uncommon occurrence for US aircraft to be intercepted by Russian aircraft over the Black Sea and there have been other intercepts over the past weeks.The White House National Security Council spokesperson also highlighted that the US is going to continue to fly and operate in international airspace and over international waters despite the incident.
17:18 GMT 14.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US European Command (EUCOM) claimed in a release on Tuesday that a Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an unmanned MQ-9 drone during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.
"Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a US Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea today. At approximately 7:03 am (CET) one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9," the release said.
The release said that the resulting damage to the MQ-9 made it necessary for US forces to bring down the drone in international waters.
Sputnik was not able to independently confirm EUCOM’s statement. The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to officially comment on the incident
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan briefed President Joe Biden on the incident, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
"The President was briefed by the national security adviser about this incident earlier this morning," Kirby said during a press briefing.
Kirby added that it is not an uncommon occurrence for US aircraft to be intercepted by Russian aircraft over the Black Sea and there have been other intercepts over the past weeks.
The White House National Security Council spokesperson also highlighted that the US is going to continue to fly and operate in international airspace and over international waters despite the incident.
