DOJ Alleges Rite Aid Drug Store Chain ‘Ignored Red Flags’ in Filling Opioid Prescriptions

While conservative politicians and pundits have pointed to illegal traffic across the US border as the cause behind snowballing opioid overdose deaths, health... 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened a new lawsuit against pharmacy chain Rite Aid, claiming its shoddy safety practices have helped fuel the opioid epidemic.According to the complaint filed Monday in a federal court in Ohio, between May 2014 and June 2019, the drugstore company and its employees filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions that were “medically unnecessary, lacked a medically accepted indication, or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice.”The unlawful prescriptions included scripts for “trinities,” a dangerous combination of an opioid, benzodiazepine, and a muscle relaxant; “early fills” of fentanyl and oxycodone prescriptions before a prior prescription for the same drug had run out, “which is a clear sign of overutilization,” the filing notes; scripts for extremely high doses or quantities of opioids; and scripts written by people known to Rite Aid pharmacists as illegitimate.The lawsuit comes after two of Rite Aid’s rival pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreens, agreed to pay out some $10 billion to states, cities, and Native American tribes over 10 to 15 years to settle opioid lawsuits brought against them. Walmart also agreed to pay a $3.1 billion settlement last year, and drugmaker Teva agreed to a $4.25 billion settlement.Last month, the White House boasted that thanks to major seizures of illegal shipments at the US-Mexico border, including 15,000 pounds of fentanyl, overdose deaths in the US had made a sizable impact on deaths in recent months.

