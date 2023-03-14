https://sputniknews.com/20230314/desantis-says-further-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-not-in-us-national-interest-1108388496.html

DeSantis Says Further Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Not in US National Interest

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said that further involvement in the Ukrainian crisis goes against US national interests and Washington should focus on defending the homeland instead.

On Monday, conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson published on Twitter the responses given by potential presidential candidates to a six-point questionnaire on Ukraine. DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, stated that the Biden administration's "blank check" policy on Ukraine distracts the country from what he considers to be the most pressing challenges. The US should seek a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict, DeSantis said, noting that he opposes deliveries of F-16s or other weapons that would allow Kiev to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders. DeSantis also noted that US policies have only driven Moscow closer to Beijing.

