Cuba to Keep Importing Russian Oil at Present Level

Cuba will continue to purchase Russian oil at the current level to meet the needs of the country's economy, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, said on Tuesday.

Cuba has been experiencing problems with fuel supplies for a long time due to the ongoing US sanctions pressure. Venezuela, the main supplier of fuel to the country, has also been hit hard by US sanctions that have limited the export of Venezuelan oil to other states. The situation in Cuba has further worsened in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating 2022 fire at an oil storage facility in the province of Matanzas. Against this backdrop, Havana has significantly boosted its oil cooperation with Moscow, which is also under Western sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.

