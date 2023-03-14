https://sputniknews.com/20230314/canadas-banking-regulator-to-strengthen-control-amid-collapse-of-svb-media-reports-1108373651.html
Canada's Banking Regulator to Strengthen Control Amid Collapse of SVB, Media Reports
Canada's Banking Regulator to Strengthen Control Amid Collapse of SVB, Media Reports
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), Canada's national banking regulator, will intensify its monitoring of the country's banks after the collapse of the United States's Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Canadian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-03-14T10:54+0000
2023-03-14T10:54+0000
2023-03-14T10:54+0000
economy
silicon valley bank collapse
banking system
crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108351089_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd1a33045f95bd3504aae8dbd0944b2.jpg
The OSFI said that the Canadian government imposed temporary control over the Canadian subsidiary of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, the media reported. The Canadian regulator obliged the banks within its jurisdiction to submit liquidity reports starting from Tuesday and until further notice, however, such measures do not indicate any serious problems in the banking sector, according to the media outlet. Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister and minister of finance, has already held meetings with the management of the country's financial institutions and the representatives of the Bank of Canada, as well as with the head of the OSFI, the media reported. On Friday, California regulators shut down SVB, which became the second largest US bank to collapse after the last financial crisis. All the insured deposits were transferred to Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, a separate financial institution created by the US federal regulators to protect the insured deposits. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System and poor risk management, among other factors.
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/how-wokeness-and-negligence-sank-silicon-valley-bank-amid-global-perfect-storm-1108349680.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108351089_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6405674a96d57ce66c1bb0058570f5f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
silicon valley bank collapse, svb collapse canada, financial panic, crisis of banking system
silicon valley bank collapse, svb collapse canada, financial panic, crisis of banking system
Canada's Banking Regulator to Strengthen Control Amid Collapse of SVB, Media Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), Canada's national banking regulator, will intensify its monitoring of the country's banks after the collapse of the United States's Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Canadian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The OSFI said that the Canadian government imposed temporary control over the Canadian subsidiary of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, the media reported.
The Canadian regulator obliged the banks within its jurisdiction to submit liquidity reports starting from Tuesday and until further notice, however, such measures do not indicate any serious problems in the banking sector, according to the media outlet.
Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister and minister of finance, has already held meetings with the management of the country's financial institutions and the representatives of the Bank of Canada, as well as with the head of the OSFI, the media reported.
On Friday, California regulators shut down SVB, which became the second largest US bank to collapse
after the last financial crisis. All the insured deposits were transferred to Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, a separate financial institution created by the US federal regulators to protect the insured deposits. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System and poor risk management, among other factors.