International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/canadas-banking-regulator-to-strengthen-control-amid-collapse-of-svb-media-reports-1108373651.html
Canada's Banking Regulator to Strengthen Control Amid Collapse of SVB, Media Reports
Canada's Banking Regulator to Strengthen Control Amid Collapse of SVB, Media Reports
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), Canada's national banking regulator, will intensify its monitoring of the country's banks after the collapse of the United States's Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Canadian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-03-14T10:54+0000
2023-03-14T10:54+0000
economy
silicon valley bank collapse
banking system
crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108351089_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd1a33045f95bd3504aae8dbd0944b2.jpg
The OSFI said that the Canadian government imposed temporary control over the Canadian subsidiary of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, the media reported. The Canadian regulator obliged the banks within its jurisdiction to submit liquidity reports starting from Tuesday and until further notice, however, such measures do not indicate any serious problems in the banking sector, according to the media outlet. Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister and minister of finance, has already held meetings with the management of the country's financial institutions and the representatives of the Bank of Canada, as well as with the head of the OSFI, the media reported. On Friday, California regulators shut down SVB, which became the second largest US bank to collapse after the last financial crisis. All the insured deposits were transferred to Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, a separate financial institution created by the US federal regulators to protect the insured deposits. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System and poor risk management, among other factors.
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/how-wokeness-and-negligence-sank-silicon-valley-bank-amid-global-perfect-storm-1108349680.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108351089_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6405674a96d57ce66c1bb0058570f5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
silicon valley bank collapse, svb collapse canada, financial panic, crisis of banking system
silicon valley bank collapse, svb collapse canada, financial panic, crisis of banking system

Canada's Banking Regulator to Strengthen Control Amid Collapse of SVB, Media Reports

10:54 GMT 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Steven SenneCustomers and bystanders form a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch location
Customers and bystanders form a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch location - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© AP Photo / Steven Senne
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), Canada's national banking regulator, will intensify its monitoring of the country's banks after the collapse of the United States's Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Canadian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The OSFI said that the Canadian government imposed temporary control over the Canadian subsidiary of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, the media reported.
The Canadian regulator obliged the banks within its jurisdiction to submit liquidity reports starting from Tuesday and until further notice, however, such measures do not indicate any serious problems in the banking sector, according to the media outlet.
A property managment representative gestures while asking reporters to clear the entrance area to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
How Wokeness and Negligence Sank Silicon Valley Bank Amid Global Perfect Storm
Yesterday, 16:05 GMT
Chrystia Freeland, Canada's deputy prime minister and minister of finance, has already held meetings with the management of the country's financial institutions and the representatives of the Bank of Canada, as well as with the head of the OSFI, the media reported.
On Friday, California regulators shut down SVB, which became the second largest US bank to collapse after the last financial crisis. All the insured deposits were transferred to Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, a separate financial institution created by the US federal regulators to protect the insured deposits. The collapse of SVB was connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System and poor risk management, among other factors.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала