Boeing Inks $37Bln Deals With Saudi Air Carriers for 121 Dreamliner Aircraft

Boeing has completed deals with two Saudi Arabian air carriers to produce up to 121 B-787 Dreamliner aircraft valued at nearly $37 billion, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deals with the Saudi Arabian carriers will support more than 140,000 jobs in the United States, the statement added. Boeing explained that it concluded the agreements with the nation’s flag-carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) as well as with a new company, Riyadh Air in support of the country’s goal to serve 330 million passengers and attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030. Boeing noted that Saudia is set to purchase 39 Dreamliners with a further option to buy ten more in order to grow its global operations in a sustainable manner. The White House called these agreements additional milestones in the long-term cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

