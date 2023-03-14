https://sputniknews.com/20230314/authorities-in-eastern-dr-congo-warn-of-possible-eruption-of-nyamulagira-volcano-1108382162.html

Authorities in Eastern DR Congo Warn of Possible Eruption of Nyamulagira Volcano

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have issued a warning regarding the possible eruption of Nyamulagira, one of the world's most active volcanoes. The warning comes after a series of tremors were felt in the area.

Authorities in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have issued a warning regarding the possible eruption of Nyamulagira, one of the world's most active volcanoes. The warning comes after a series of tremors were felt in the area, signaling a possible build-up of magma beneath the volcano's surface.Since Monday, March 13, 18:00 local time, a fiery glow has been observed at the top of the Nyamulagira volcano in the Virunga Mountains in the eastern part of the DRC. Goma Volcanological Observatory (OVG), which is in charge of monitoring the Virunga volcanoes and the seismic activity of the region, issued a warning on Monday evening.The observatory noted that "current seismic data indicates a movement of magma at shallow depths towards the central crater of Nyamulagira," adding that the active shield volcano may begin to erupt at any moment.The agency stated that there is no threat at present to Goma, a city located near the volcano, which is home to about 670,000 people. The residents there have been asked to remain calm, wash their fruit carefully, and drink stored water as the local water supply might be polluted due to the volcano’s emissions.OVG Director-General Adalbert Muhindo also recommended that aviation companies take into account the wind direction when flying over the volcano, which is located right in the middle of Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to a variety of rare and endangered species, such as the endangered mountain gorillas.In May 2021, the residents of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu in eastern DRC, were evacuated due to the eruption of another neighboring volcano, Mount Nyiragongo, which is situated about 12 km north of the town, where at least 32 people died and over 700 houses were destroyed.Nyamulagira's last major eruption took place in 2011, and it was the biggest of its kind in 100 years. Unlike near Nyiragongo, the previous external eruptions of the Nyamulagira volcano have been directed into Virunga Park or towards nearby roads and did not directly threaten the city of Goma in the event of an eruption.

