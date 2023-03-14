https://sputniknews.com/20230314/afd-politician-strikes-gain-steam-in-germany-as-economy-spirals-into-crisis-1108387711.html

AfD Politician: Strikes Gain Steam in Germany as Economy Spirals Into Crisis

AfD Politician: Strikes Gain Steam in Germany as Economy Spirals Into Crisis

The country is experiencing rapidly rising inflation, skyrocketing food prices and collapsing living standards, Gunnar Beck, member of the European Parliament...

The Ver.di trade union, the second largest German trade union, has organized several major strikes over the last few months over plummeting wages and collapsing living standards. On Monday, industrial action caused the cancellation of flight departures at Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports, while on Tuesday employees of medical institutions kicked off a warning strike.Wage increases aren't keeping pace with inflation across Europe, leading to recent strikes in Italy and France. Still, it has been rather unusual for Germany to jump on the industrial action bandwagon, according to the MEP. The crux of the matter is that Germany's economy has found itself in deep trouble. Previously, the nation's "economic miracle" rested on two major presuppositions: the supply of cheap, reliable and high quality energy from Russia and export success, especially in the rapidly expanding new markets of the world economy, most notably China."Now, the first of those preconditions, the secure and reliable supply of cheap Russian energy has gone because the North Stream pipeline has been destroyed and the German government has done what it could to cut off supplies from Russia," Beck said. The second is in danger, because rising energy prices aren’t only affecting consumers in Germany, they’re obviously also affecting German industry, where costs have been rising very significantly as a result of rising energy prices. So Germany is in trouble and the state of her economy is very precarious."There is also the third factor, according to the AfD politician: Washington adopted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which in fact is revolving around subsidizing the US "green" industries and production of electric vehicles (EV). The law has created an enormous competitive advantage for US manufacturers which are also enjoying cheaper and more reliable sources of energy, something that Germany has been recently stripped of."Some enterprises, for the most part German companies, are relocating part of their production," Beck said. "I think this process is only just starting because there are many other factors that are forcing German companies abroad."

