https://sputniknews.com/20230313/us-uk-to-rotate-nuclear-powered-submarines-into-australia-in-2027---us-official-1108356811.html

US, UK to Rotate Nuclear-Powered Submarines Into Australia in 2027 - US Official

US, UK to Rotate Nuclear-Powered Submarines Into Australia in 2027 - US Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States and the United Kingdom will deploy a rotational force of their nuclear-powered submarines in Australia as early as... 13.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-13T20:35+0000

2023-03-13T20:35+0000

2023-03-13T20:34+0000

aukus

us

uk

australia

submarine

nuclear submarine

investment

jake sullivan

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096782583_0:57:3541:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_487bbd9177b18e9ea34e3289f8903178.jpg

"Once Australia is ready, as early as 2027 we will establish a rotational force of US and UK submarines in Australia, what we're calling ‘submarine rotational forces West,'" the official said on Sunday.The senior official also noted that the trilateral security partnership has agreed to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines much faster than originally planned."We [AUKUS] will announce we have identified the optimal pathway to provide Australia with a conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine. It's a multi-phased approach that will deliver to Australia that capability far more quickly than even we thought possible when we originally initially launched this partnership," the official told reporters over the weekend.The statements come as US national security adviser Jake Sullivan detailed during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Monday that Australia would be getting three Virginia-class, nuclear-powered attack submarines in the early 2030s.In fact, the advisers commentary came as US President Joe Biden headed to California to announce the multi-phase process that will be undertaken to provide Australia with nuclear-powered subs under the AUKUS agreement, which was announced in September 2021.Insiders with the Biden administration have further detailed that Australia is scheduled to deliver its first domestically built submarines in the early 2040s. Reports have also indicated that over the next five years, the US will reportedly invest some $4.6 billion for submarine production.

https://sputniknews.com/20230313/what-is-behind-australias-reported-plans-to-buy-us-nuclear-subs-as-part-of-aukus-1108338744.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, uk, australia, submarine, nuclear submarine, investment, jake sullivan, biden administration