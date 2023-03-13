US, UK to Rotate Nuclear-Powered Submarines Into Australia in 2027 - US Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States and the United Kingdom will deploy a rotational force of their nuclear-powered submarines in Australia as early as 2027 as part of the AUKUS partnership to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.
"Once Australia is ready, as early as 2027 we will establish a rotational force of US and UK submarines in Australia, what we're calling ‘submarine rotational forces West,'" the official said on Sunday.
"This rotational force will help build Australian stewardship. It will also bolster deterrence, with more US and UK submarines [going] forward to the Indo-Pacific."
The senior official also noted that the trilateral security partnership has agreed to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines much faster than originally planned.
"We [AUKUS] will announce we have identified the optimal pathway to provide Australia with a conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine. It's a multi-phased approach that will deliver to Australia that capability far more quickly than even we thought possible when we originally initially launched this partnership," the official told reporters over the weekend.
The statements come as US national security adviser Jake Sullivan detailed during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Monday that Australia would be getting three Virginia-class, nuclear-powered attack submarines in the early 2030s.
In fact, the advisers commentary came as US President Joe Biden headed to California to announce the multi-phase process that will be undertaken to provide Australia with nuclear-powered subs under the AUKUS agreement, which was announced in September 2021.
Insiders with the Biden administration have further detailed that Australia is scheduled to deliver its first domestically built submarines in the early 2040s. Reports have also indicated that over the next five years, the US will reportedly invest some $4.6 billion for submarine production.