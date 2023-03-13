https://sputniknews.com/20230313/ukraine-uses-arms-supplied-by-west-to-attack-civilians-donetsk-mayor-says-1108340694.html

Ukraine Uses Arms Supplied by West to Attack Civilians, Donetsk Mayor Says

Ukraine Uses Arms Supplied by West to Attack Civilians, Donetsk Mayor Says

The weapons that Ukraine receives from Western countries are all used against civilians in Donetsk, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin told Sputnik.

2023-03-13T05:29+0000

2023-03-13T05:29+0000

2023-03-13T12:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

donetsk

donbass

shelling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108340495_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe05e7785a16b4bd343dfe49fdde3776.jpg

"NATO heavy artillery and MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket Systems] of various modifications are used. It has long been not only about ‘Hurricanes’ [guided rocket systems] and ‘Grads’ - now it’s also the Vampire [rocket launcher], and HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System], and all the rest. Everything that America and its henchmen supply [to Ukraine] - everything gets here," Kulemzin said. He added that civilians in Donetsk wish for nothing but for the attacks of Ukrainian troops to end. "We need to drive the enemy back to a distance where they can no longer hurt our civilians," the Donetsk mayor told Sputnik. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of last month that weapon supplies to Ukraine free-of-charge by NATO countries is what makes them an accomplice, albeit indirectly, to crimes committed by Kiev against civilians in Donetsk and other eastern regions.

https://sputniknews.com/20221218/hospital-catches-fire-after-ukrainian-troops-shell-donetsk---mayor-1105572573.html

ukraine

russia

donetsk

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, donets, ukraine uses western weapons against civilians, arms supplies to ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine