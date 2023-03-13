https://sputniknews.com/20230313/ukraine-uses-arms-supplied-by-west-to-attack-civilians-donetsk-mayor-says-1108340694.html
The weapons that Ukraine receives from Western countries are all used against civilians in Donetsk, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin told Sputnik.
"NATO heavy artillery and MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket Systems] of various modifications are used. It has long been not only about ‘Hurricanes’ [guided rocket systems] and ‘Grads’ - now it’s also the Vampire [rocket launcher], and HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System], and all the rest. Everything that America and its henchmen supply [to Ukraine] - everything gets here," Kulemzin said. He added that civilians in Donetsk wish for nothing but for the attacks of Ukrainian troops to end. "We need to drive the enemy back to a distance where they can no longer hurt our civilians," the Donetsk mayor told Sputnik. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of last month that weapon supplies to Ukraine free-of-charge by NATO countries is what makes them an accomplice, albeit indirectly, to crimes committed by Kiev against civilians in Donetsk and other eastern regions.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The weapons that Ukraine receives from Western countries are all used against civilians in Donetsk, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin told Sputnik.
"NATO heavy artillery and MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket Systems] of various modifications are used. It has long been not only about ‘Hurricanes’ [guided rocket systems] and ‘Grads’ - now it’s also the Vampire [rocket launcher], and HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System], and all the rest. Everything that America and its henchmen supply [to Ukraine] - everything gets here," Kulemzin said.
He added that civilians in Donetsk wish for nothing but for the attacks of Ukrainian troops
to end.
"We need to drive the enemy back
to a distance where they can no longer hurt our civilians," the Donetsk mayor told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of last month that weapon supplies to Ukraine free-of-charge by NATO countries is what makes them an accomplice, albeit indirectly, to crimes committed by Kiev against civilians in Donetsk and other eastern regions.