https://sputniknews.com/20230313/taiwan-planning-to-prepare-armament-for-possible-blockade-by-beijing-in-2023-media-reports-1108342496.html

Taiwan Planning to Prepare Armament for Possible Blockade by Beijing in 2023, Media Reports

Taiwan Planning to Prepare Armament for Possible Blockade by Beijing in 2023, Media Reports

Taiwan, as part of its military spending in 2023, will focus on preparing weapons and equipment, including parts for F-16 fighters, in anticipation of a "total blockade of the Taiwan Strait" by China, British media reported on Monday, citing a report prepared by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry.

2023-03-13T12:52+0000

2023-03-13T12:52+0000

2023-03-13T12:52+0000

asia

china

taiwan

taiwan strait

xi jinping

nancy pelosi

asian version of nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083769624_0:151:2901:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_4f7deb81a771b64a9f8d4b59bb1b782f.jpg

Taiwan also began reviewing its strategic fuel and repair capabilities last year, the report, which seeks parliamentary budget approval, noted. The defense ministry said in an updated threat assessment that the Chinese military was conducting joint operations to control strategic bottlenecks in the strait and prevent foreign forces from entering the region, the news outlet added. In addition, the country’s 2023 military budget would include the purchase of US-made armaments such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, the report read. The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August as part of her Asia tour. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. In October, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing would insist on peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but would never promise to renounce the use of force to resolve the issue.

https://sputniknews.com/20230312/uks-new-comprehensive-defense-review-to-mention-chinas-threat-to-taiwan-reports-say-1108304001.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwanese separatism, taiwan military spending, mainland china, taiwan strait