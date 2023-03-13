https://sputniknews.com/20230313/stenin-contest-roadshow-makes-a-stop-in-jakarta-1108337551.html
Stenin Contest Roadshow Makes a Stop in Jakarta
Indonesia is the next stop of the Andrei Stenin Contest international roadshow after the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
An exhibition of several dozen photos by the 2022 winners opened at Grand Studio Metro TV, Indonesia’s national broadcaster and co-organizer of the exhibition, on Monday. The Embassy of Russia in Indonesia is also a partner of the exhibition.This is the contest’s first visit to the country since its launch in 2014. Series and single images by photojournalists from Russia, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Iran, the Philippines, China and other countries will be displayed until March 17, with entrance to the exhibition being free.Jakarta is the sixth stop of the 2022 winners’ exhibition tour. Prior to it, the roadshow visited Pretoria (South Africa), Sharjah (UAE), New Delhi (India), Envigado (Colombia) and Kinshasa (DRC).Addressing the guests and participants of the exhibition, Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova emphasized: " Today you can witness a kaleidoscope of artworks gathered throughout the world that draws public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. The exhibition is also held in the framework of the activities to commemorate the 73th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Indonesia which is celebrated on February 3rd."The exhibition will include a meeting with the Indonesian winner of the 2021 Stenin Contest, Joshua Irwandi. His single photo “The Human Cost of COVID-19” is a poignant visual epitaph to all the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. This photo won the Top News category and was awarded the Humanitarian Photography Prize by the category’s partner, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).While in Jakarta, Stenin Contest experts will also hold workshops for local photographers.The deadline for submitting entries to the 2023 contest closed in Moscow on February 28. The international jury will begin its work in April, with the shortlist announced in mid-June on the Russian and English versions of the website.About the contestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.
Stenin Contest Roadshow Makes a Stop in Jakarta
Indonesia is the next stop of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest roadshow after the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
An exhibition of several dozen photos by the 2022 winners opened at Grand Studio Metro TV, Indonesia’s national broadcaster and co-organizer of the exhibition, on Monday. The Embassy of Russia in Indonesia is also a partner of the exhibition.
This is the contest
’s first visit to the country since its launch in 2014. Series and single images by photojournalists from Russia, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Iran, the Philippines, China and other countries will be displayed until March 17, with entrance to the exhibition being free.
22 December 2021, 08:24 GMT
Jakarta is the sixth stop of the 2022 winners’ exhibition tour. Prior to it, the roadshow visited Pretoria (South Africa), Sharjah (UAE), New Delhi (India), Envigado (Colombia) and Kinshasa (DRC)
.
At the opening ceremony, President Director of Metro TV Media Group Don Bosco Selamun said: “Pictures speak louder than words. I say this because I have almost 34 years in TV. Visual materials get very strong response - it is still trending and will be trending in the future. And this exhibition is very important in bringing us together.”
Addressing the guests and participants of the exhibition, Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova emphasized: " Today you can witness a kaleidoscope of artworks gathered throughout the world that draws public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. The exhibition is also held in the framework of the activities to commemorate the 73th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Indonesia which is celebrated on February 3rd."
The exhibition will include a meeting with the Indonesian winner of the 2021 Stenin Contest, Joshua Irwandi. His single photo “The Human Cost of COVID-19”
is a poignant visual epitaph to all the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. This photo won the Top News category and was awarded the Humanitarian Photography Prize by the category’s partner, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
While in Jakarta, Stenin Contest experts will also hold workshops for local photographers.
The deadline for submitting entries to the 2023 contest closed in Moscow on February 28. The international jury will begin its work in April, with the shortlist announced in mid-June on the Russian
and English
versions of the website.
About the contest
The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.