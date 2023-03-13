International
Russia-Proposed Gas Hub Project in Turkey at Stage of Legal Registration
Russia-Proposed Gas Hub Project in Turkey at Stage of Legal Registration
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The gas hub project proposed by Russia is at the stage of legal registration in Turkey and various details are currently under discussion, a... 13.03.2023, Sputnik International
03:46 GMT 13.03.2023
