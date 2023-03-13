https://sputniknews.com/20230313/russia-proposed-gas-hub-project-in-turkey-at-stage-of-legal-registration-1108323412.html

Last week, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that the Russia-proposed initiative of creating a gas hub in Turkey was going to be on the agenda of the Turkish parliament in the coming days. The minister stated that the parliament would consider amendments to one or several laws to provide the necessary legal framework for the implementation of the gas hub project. He specified that reports about alleged talks between Ankara and Moscow on possible investments in the gas hub project are unfounded. "How can we talk about investments now if all the details, participants, the issue of supply and demand have not been settled?" the source said.

