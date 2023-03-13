https://sputniknews.com/20230313/nasa-requests-81bln-in-2024-budget-to-return-us-astronauts-to-moon-1108347935.html

NASA Requests $8.1Bln in 2024 Budget to Return US Astronauts to Moon

NASA Requests $8.1Bln in 2024 Budget to Return US Astronauts to Moon

NASA has requested more than $8 billion in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget to return US astronauts to the Moon, according a FY 2024 Agency Fact Sheet released on Monday.

2023-03-13T15:00+0000

2023-03-13T15:00+0000

2023-03-13T15:00+0000

science & tech

nasa

space exploration

budget

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106097/57/1060975730_0:305:4732:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_2b13963b7e394fb3e1ae70ef794efedb.jpg

NASA seeks through the requested funding to also support continued human presence in low-Earth orbit with operations of the International Space Station through 2030, the release said. NASA’s budget request also includes $4.525 billion for Common Exploration Systems Development to support lunar missions, the release said. In addition, the requested funding includes $3.235 billion for the Artemis Campaign Development to advance lunar exploration capabilities, the release said. Moreover, NASA asked for $4.535 billion to continue conducting space operations, the release added. On Thursday, the White House issued a document saying that President Joe Biden's budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 requests $27.7 billion in discretionary budget authority for NASA - an increase of $1.8 billion from the 2023 enacted level. Biden will submit his budget proposal to Congress and it will serve as a blueprint for lawmakers in crafting their own budget legislation. The US Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse as it is up to lawmakers to approve all spending levels for government agencies and programs.

https://sputniknews.com/20230301/scientists-nasas-asteroid-diverting-dart-test-validated-using-kinetic-impact-for-earth-defense-1107918129.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa, space exploration, nasa budget